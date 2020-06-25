3318 Castle Ridge Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Fantastic open floor plan. Garden level entry w/ Family Rm, gas fp and laundry area. Main lvl features LR w/ gas fp and access to deck. Great kit. w/ double oven, cooktop, pantry and adjoining breakfast/dining area. Upper lvl boasts 2 spacious bdrms and master suite w/ shower/soaking tub.



Location is very convenient, behind the Shopping Center, almost walk to everything (Super Market, Banks, Shops, Restaurants) Bus lines are just right at the corner.



$2180 per month, One month Security Deposit is required. When inquired, please state your profession, expected date to move in, Good reference, good credits a must.



Prefer 1 year lease, Valid Driver's License is required, (Employment Proof and Pay stubs, credit report is required)



Non-Smoker and No Pets.



Feel free to email me for details...