All apartments in Fairland
Find more places like 3318 Castle Ridge Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairland, MD
/
3318 Castle Ridge Cir
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

3318 Castle Ridge Cir

3318 Castle Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

3318 Castle Ridge Circle, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic open floor plan. Garden level entry w/ Family Rm, gas fp and laundry area. Main lvl features LR w/ gas fp and access to deck. Great kit. w/ double oven, cooktop, pantry and adjoining breakfast/dining area. Upper lvl boasts 2 spacious bdrms and master suite w/ shower/soaking tub.

Location is very convenient, behind the Shopping Center, almost walk to everything (Super Market, Banks, Shops, Restaurants) Bus lines are just right at the corner.

$2180 per month, One month Security Deposit is required. When inquired, please state your profession, expected date to move in, Good reference, good credits a must.

Prefer 1 year lease, Valid Driver's License is required, (Employment Proof and Pay stubs, credit report is required)

Non-Smoker and No Pets.

Feel free to email me for details...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Castle Ridge Cir have any available units?
3318 Castle Ridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 3318 Castle Ridge Cir have?
Some of 3318 Castle Ridge Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Castle Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Castle Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Castle Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Castle Ridge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 3318 Castle Ridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3318 Castle Ridge Cir offers parking.
Does 3318 Castle Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3318 Castle Ridge Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Castle Ridge Cir have a pool?
No, 3318 Castle Ridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3318 Castle Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 3318 Castle Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Castle Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Castle Ridge Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3318 Castle Ridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3318 Castle Ridge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14
Fairland, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Fairland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFairland Apartments with Gyms
Fairland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFairland Apartments with Pools
Fairland Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDChevy Chase, MD
Bladensburg, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLargo, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University