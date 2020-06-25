All apartments in Fairland
Find more places like 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairland, MD
/
2025 FEATHERWOOD ST
Last updated May 25 2020 at 9:08 PM

2025 FEATHERWOOD ST

2025 Featherwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2025 Featherwood Street, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Colorful and bright end unit townhouse with 3 bedroom and 3.5 baths. Wonderful opportunity to live conveniently located off 29 between 200, 95 and 495. Large kitchen with sunny eat in dining area, granite counters, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. The dining room and living room are "L" shaped with French doors to the upper level deck. The foyer has a convenient 1/2 bath, coat closet, and plenty of space for shoes and art. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and two baths. The large master bedroom has a walk in closet and bath with shower and tub. Two smaller bedrooms are perfect for kids and they share one adjacent bath. The lower level has a fireplace, bar, full bath with jacuzzi, laundry room, storage room, and sliding doors which open to the lower level of the two level deck with connecting stairs. The rear of the home backs to trees. Convenient to FDA, Fort Meade, Columbia, BWI and all the major highways north of D.C. Two year minimum lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST have any available units?
2025 FEATHERWOOD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST have?
Some of 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST currently offering any rent specials?
2025 FEATHERWOOD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST pet-friendly?
No, 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST offer parking?
Yes, 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST offers parking.
Does 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST have a pool?
No, 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST does not have a pool.
Does 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST have accessible units?
No, 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 FEATHERWOOD ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14
Fairland, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Fairland 2 BedroomsFairland 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fairland Apartments with ParkingFairland Cheap Places
Fairland Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MD
Bladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College