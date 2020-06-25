2025 FEATHERWOOD ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Colorful and bright end unit townhouse with 3 bedroom and 3.5 baths. Wonderful opportunity to live conveniently located off 29 between 200, 95 and 495. Large kitchen with sunny eat in dining area, granite counters, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. The dining room and living room are "L" shaped with French doors to the upper level deck. The foyer has a convenient 1/2 bath, coat closet, and plenty of space for shoes and art. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and two baths. The large master bedroom has a walk in closet and bath with shower and tub. Two smaller bedrooms are perfect for kids and they share one adjacent bath. The lower level has a fireplace, bar, full bath with jacuzzi, laundry room, storage room, and sliding doors which open to the lower level of the two level deck with connecting stairs. The rear of the home backs to trees. Convenient to FDA, Fort Meade, Columbia, BWI and all the major highways north of D.C. Two year minimum lease required.