All apartments in Fairland
Find more places like 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairland, MD
/
13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31

13601 Sir Thomas Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13601 Sir Thomas Way, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Updated 1 Bed/1 Bath with Additional Den in Silver Spring! Living room includes laminate hardwood flooring throughout with a fireplace and built-in shelving and a separate dining room. Fully equipped kitchen features a breakfast bar, tiled floors, plenty of cabinet storage space and all appliances. The large bedroom offers dual closets and a full hall bath with tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure and dual vanity. There is also an additional den space perfect for an office or playroom and a laundry area with a stackable washer/dryer!

Community has a pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and playground! Water is included in the rent.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 have any available units?
13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 have?
Some of 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 currently offering any rent specials?
13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 pet-friendly?
No, 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 offer parking?
No, 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 does not offer parking.
Does 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 have a pool?
Yes, 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 has a pool.
Does 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 have accessible units?
No, 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 does not have accessible units.
Does 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14
Fairland, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Fairland 2 BedroomsFairland 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fairland Apartments with ParkingFairland Cheap Places
Fairland Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MD
Bladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College