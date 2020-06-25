13601 Sir Thomas Way Apt 31

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Updated 1 Bed/1 Bath with Additional Den in Silver Spring! Living room includes laminate hardwood flooring throughout with a fireplace and built-in shelving and a separate dining room. Fully equipped kitchen features a breakfast bar, tiled floors, plenty of cabinet storage space and all appliances. The large bedroom offers dual closets and a full hall bath with tiled floors, tiled tub enclosure and dual vanity. There is also an additional den space perfect for an office or playroom and a laundry area with a stackable washer/dryer!



Community has a pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and playground! Water is included in the rent.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county



