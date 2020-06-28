961 Martin Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

3br/1.5 ba SFH w/granite kit, new carpet & paint - Property Id: 223528



Fully Rehab SFH , Cape Cod style home

3 Br, 1-1/2 Ba,



New Fully Carpeted floors

Large Upstairs Bedroom



Kitchen

Beautiful White Cabinets

Full Tile floor with Dishwasher

Washer and Dryer on first floor laundry room



This is a totally renovated and updated home and ready to move in.



This place should move quickly, so if interested get application in ASAP. First qualified candidate gets this single family home in nice establish neighborhood.



Rent is $1500/mo Security deposit is min of $1700 credit and employment dependent. Background and credit check required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223528

Property Id 223528



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5555488)