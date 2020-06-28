All apartments in Essex
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

961 Martin Rd

961 Martin Road · No Longer Available
Location

961 Martin Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3br/1.5 ba SFH w/granite kit, new carpet & paint - Property Id: 223528

Fully Rehab SFH , Cape Cod style home
3 Br, 1-1/2 Ba,

New Fully Carpeted floors
Large Upstairs Bedroom

Kitchen
Beautiful White Cabinets
Full Tile floor with Dishwasher
Washer and Dryer on first floor laundry room

This is a totally renovated and updated home and ready to move in.

This place should move quickly, so if interested get application in ASAP. First qualified candidate gets this single family home in nice establish neighborhood.

Rent is $1500/mo Security deposit is min of $1700 credit and employment dependent. Background and credit check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223528
Property Id 223528

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5555488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Martin Rd have any available units?
961 Martin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 961 Martin Rd have?
Some of 961 Martin Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Martin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
961 Martin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Martin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 961 Martin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 961 Martin Rd offer parking?
No, 961 Martin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 961 Martin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 961 Martin Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Martin Rd have a pool?
No, 961 Martin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 961 Martin Rd have accessible units?
No, 961 Martin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Martin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 Martin Rd has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

