753 Middlesex Rd

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Must-see 2 bedroom townhome with covered front porch in Essex! Inviting living area offers tons of natural light, large bay window, and updated flooring! Separate dining space leads to a well-equipped galley kitchen and rear yard with bonus parking pad! Comfortable upper level bedrooms boast hardwood floors, ceiling fans for added comfort, and a custom tiled full bath with soaking tub! Finished lower level includes a full size washer/dryer, convenient full bath, and bonus den! Only minutes from 702, Martin Blvd, and Rt 40 commuter routes!

Price subject to 2 year lease term



Pets under 25lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



