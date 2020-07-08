All apartments in Essex
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

753 Middlesex Rd

753 Middlesex Road · No Longer Available
Location

753 Middlesex Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Must-see 2 bedroom townhome with covered front porch in Essex! Inviting living area offers tons of natural light, large bay window, and updated flooring! Separate dining space leads to a well-equipped galley kitchen and rear yard with bonus parking pad! Comfortable upper level bedrooms boast hardwood floors, ceiling fans for added comfort, and a custom tiled full bath with soaking tub! Finished lower level includes a full size washer/dryer, convenient full bath, and bonus den! Only minutes from 702, Martin Blvd, and Rt 40 commuter routes!
Price subject to 2 year lease term

Pets under 25lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5803878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 Middlesex Rd have any available units?
753 Middlesex Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 753 Middlesex Rd have?
Some of 753 Middlesex Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 Middlesex Rd currently offering any rent specials?
753 Middlesex Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 Middlesex Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 753 Middlesex Rd is pet friendly.
Does 753 Middlesex Rd offer parking?
Yes, 753 Middlesex Rd offers parking.
Does 753 Middlesex Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 753 Middlesex Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 Middlesex Rd have a pool?
No, 753 Middlesex Rd does not have a pool.
Does 753 Middlesex Rd have accessible units?
No, 753 Middlesex Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 753 Middlesex Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 753 Middlesex Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

