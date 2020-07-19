This is a 3 bedroom 1 full bath and 1 half bath townhome located in Essex. This is a great location to still be close to the city but on the outskirts a little. You have a fenced backyard and a fully finished basement. This is a really nice place to call home!
Property Highlights: - Newly Renovated - Updated Kitchen - Hardwood Floors - Great Location - Quiet Street
Available Now!
No Cats Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 62 Stemmers Run Rd have any available units?
62 Stemmers Run Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 Stemmers Run Rd have?
Some of 62 Stemmers Run Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Stemmers Run Rd currently offering any rent specials?
62 Stemmers Run Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Stemmers Run Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 Stemmers Run Rd is pet friendly.
Does 62 Stemmers Run Rd offer parking?
No, 62 Stemmers Run Rd does not offer parking.
Does 62 Stemmers Run Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Stemmers Run Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Stemmers Run Rd have a pool?
No, 62 Stemmers Run Rd does not have a pool.
Does 62 Stemmers Run Rd have accessible units?
No, 62 Stemmers Run Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Stemmers Run Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Stemmers Run Rd does not have units with dishwashers.