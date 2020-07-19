62 Stemmers Run Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

This is a 3 bedroom 1 full bath and 1 half bath townhome located in Essex. This is a great location to still be close to the city but on the outskirts a little. You have a fenced backyard and a fully finished basement. This is a really nice place to call home!



Property Highlights:

- Newly Renovated

- Updated Kitchen

- Hardwood Floors

- Great Location

- Quiet Street



Available Now!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4822976)