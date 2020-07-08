All apartments in Essex
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

567 Chalcot Square

567 Chalcot Square · No Longer Available
Location

567 Chalcot Square, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
567 Chalcot Square Available 07/12/20 Updated 4 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Essex! - Updated 4 bedroom EOG townhome with easy access to Eastern Blvd and 702! Cozy living room with neutral paint offers wall-to-wall carpeting leading to a separate dining room with wood floors and ceiling fan for added comfort. Spacious kitchen comes equipped with built-in microwave, dishwasher, and access to rear deck and large fenced yard! Comfortable upper bedrooms share an updated full bath with soaking tub while the fully finished basement bedroom has it’s own attached full bath. Washer and Dryer included for added convenience!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3982489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Chalcot Square have any available units?
567 Chalcot Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 567 Chalcot Square have?
Some of 567 Chalcot Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Chalcot Square currently offering any rent specials?
567 Chalcot Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Chalcot Square pet-friendly?
No, 567 Chalcot Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 567 Chalcot Square offer parking?
No, 567 Chalcot Square does not offer parking.
Does 567 Chalcot Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 567 Chalcot Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Chalcot Square have a pool?
No, 567 Chalcot Square does not have a pool.
Does 567 Chalcot Square have accessible units?
No, 567 Chalcot Square does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Chalcot Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 567 Chalcot Square has units with dishwashers.

