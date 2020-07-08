Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

567 Chalcot Square Available 07/12/20 Updated 4 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Essex! - Updated 4 bedroom EOG townhome with easy access to Eastern Blvd and 702! Cozy living room with neutral paint offers wall-to-wall carpeting leading to a separate dining room with wood floors and ceiling fan for added comfort. Spacious kitchen comes equipped with built-in microwave, dishwasher, and access to rear deck and large fenced yard! Comfortable upper bedrooms share an updated full bath with soaking tub while the fully finished basement bedroom has it’s own attached full bath. Washer and Dryer included for added convenience!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE3982489)