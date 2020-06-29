503 WELBROOK ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous newly renovated home available for immediate occupancy! Open floor plan with white kitchen cabinets and granite counters. Two beautiful baths. Two good sized bedrooms on Second Level. Deck off back and parking available in rear on parking pad. Finished Lower Level and storage area with washer and driver.