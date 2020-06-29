All apartments in Essex
503 WELBROOK ROAD
503 WELBROOK ROAD

503 Welbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

503 Welbrook Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous newly renovated home available for immediate occupancy! Open floor plan with white kitchen cabinets and granite counters. Two beautiful baths. Two good sized bedrooms on Second Level. Deck off back and parking available in rear on parking pad. Finished Lower Level and storage area with washer and driver.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

