411 ESSEXWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

FREE RENT THROUGH 2/29! March rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Recently updated, move in ready 3 bedroom full bath tow home with stunning WATER VIEWS! Enjoy your own personal oasis. New carpet and paint throughout the entire home. Living room has a wood burning fireplace! Eat in kitchen has new cabinets, new flooring and new STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Master bedroom has a private bathroom Fully finished lower level has a separate office area. Lower level is WALK OUT level! This home has it all! Don't miss this opportunity!