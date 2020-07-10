All apartments in Essex
411 ESSEXWOOD COURT
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

411 ESSEXWOOD COURT

411 Essexwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

411 Essexwood Court, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FREE RENT THROUGH 2/29! March rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Recently updated, move in ready 3 bedroom full bath tow home with stunning WATER VIEWS! Enjoy your own personal oasis. New carpet and paint throughout the entire home. Living room has a wood burning fireplace! Eat in kitchen has new cabinets, new flooring and new STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Master bedroom has a private bathroom Fully finished lower level has a separate office area. Lower level is WALK OUT level! This home has it all! Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT have any available units?
411 ESSEXWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT have?
Some of 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
411 ESSEXWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 ESSEXWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.

