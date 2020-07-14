All apartments in Essex
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

315 Magnolia Terrace

315 Magnolia Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

315 Magnolia Terrace, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhome with Parking Pad in Essex! - Lovely 2 bedroom townhome just off Eastern Avenue in Essex! Covered entry leads to a bright living area with large windows and wood flooring throughout. Separate dining room opens to a well-equipped kitchen and rear patio perfect for entertaining! Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub while the finished basement boasts its own full bath and bonus den! Rear parking pad for added convenience!

Only minutes from the Middlesex Shopping Center amenities and restaurants
Easy access to I-695 and 702 commuter routes
Less than 15 minutes from Medstar Franklin Square or Martin State Airport

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4650212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Magnolia Terrace have any available units?
315 Magnolia Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Magnolia Terrace have?
Some of 315 Magnolia Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Magnolia Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
315 Magnolia Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Magnolia Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Magnolia Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 315 Magnolia Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 315 Magnolia Terrace offers parking.
Does 315 Magnolia Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Magnolia Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Magnolia Terrace have a pool?
No, 315 Magnolia Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 315 Magnolia Terrace have accessible units?
No, 315 Magnolia Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Magnolia Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Magnolia Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
