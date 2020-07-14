315 Magnolia Terrace

Amenities

Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhome with Parking Pad in Essex! - Lovely 2 bedroom townhome just off Eastern Avenue in Essex! Covered entry leads to a bright living area with large windows and wood flooring throughout. Separate dining room opens to a well-equipped kitchen and rear patio perfect for entertaining! Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub while the finished basement boasts its own full bath and bonus den! Rear parking pad for added convenience!



Only minutes from the Middlesex Shopping Center amenities and restaurants

Easy access to I-695 and 702 commuter routes

Less than 15 minutes from Medstar Franklin Square or Martin State Airport



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



