1302 Sugarwood Cir Apt 303
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

1302 Sugarwood Cir Apt 303

1302 Sugarwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Sugarwood Circle, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated, light-filled 2 bedroom condo in Waterford Landing. Every room offers a stunning creek view that can be enjoyed on its private balcony with connected storage. Galley kitchen features tile floors, granite countertop, dishwasher, and convenient pass-through to the dining area. Both bedrooms showcase large windows and walk in closets; share a full bath with soaking tub. Washer and dryer in unit for added efficiency! Controlled access building entry system.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

