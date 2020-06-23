1302 Sugarwood Cir Apt 303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated, light-filled 2 bedroom condo in Waterford Landing. Every room offers a stunning creek view that can be enjoyed on its private balcony with connected storage. Galley kitchen features tile floors, granite countertop, dishwasher, and convenient pass-through to the dining area. Both bedrooms showcase large windows and walk in closets; share a full bath with soaking tub. Washer and dryer in unit for added efficiency! Controlled access building entry system.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4834030)