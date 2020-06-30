All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 104 Bennett Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
104 Bennett Road
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

104 Bennett Road

104 Bennett Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

104 Bennett Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Home with Garage in Essex - Property Id: 246839

Check out this updated bungalow single family detached with a large detached garage and driveway. Large end lot with fully fenced yard. Two bedrooms, one full bath, living room and kitchen with washer and dryer on site ready to view. A covered front porch entrance welcomes you. Each room has been updated just for you! Central air conditioning. Gas heat. Newer windows and HVAC system will save you money!! Kitchen features all updated appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, washer and dryer. Utilities are not included in the rent. Security Deposit is required. Application fee applies. Contact our office to schedule an appointment to see your new home- 410-668-8309. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246839
Property Id 246839

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5650935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Bennett Road have any available units?
104 Bennett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Bennett Road have?
Some of 104 Bennett Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Bennett Road currently offering any rent specials?
104 Bennett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Bennett Road pet-friendly?
No, 104 Bennett Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 104 Bennett Road offer parking?
Yes, 104 Bennett Road offers parking.
Does 104 Bennett Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Bennett Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Bennett Road have a pool?
No, 104 Bennett Road does not have a pool.
Does 104 Bennett Road have accessible units?
No, 104 Bennett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Bennett Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Bennett Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Apartments with ParkingEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College