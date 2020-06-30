104 Bennett Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom Home with Garage in Essex - Property Id: 246839



Check out this updated bungalow single family detached with a large detached garage and driveway. Large end lot with fully fenced yard. Two bedrooms, one full bath, living room and kitchen with washer and dryer on site ready to view. A covered front porch entrance welcomes you. Each room has been updated just for you! Central air conditioning. Gas heat. Newer windows and HVAC system will save you money!! Kitchen features all updated appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, washer and dryer. Utilities are not included in the rent. Security Deposit is required. Application fee applies. Contact our office to schedule an appointment to see your new home- 410-668-8309. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246839

Property Id 246839



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5650935)