1036 Debbie Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Beautifully updated town home in Essex! A must see!

3 BD/1BA and 1,240 Square Feet of living space! Family friendly community, tucked away from high traffic.

Close to transportation and commuter routes, shopping, restaurants, Baltimore County Cox Point Park with fishing peers and boat ramps, lots of ducks home, and so much more~

Freshly painted throughout, gorgeous eat in kitchen, large master with walk in closet, two spacious additional bedrooms, basement with washer and dryer and plenty of storage! Beautiful backyard featuring a designer patio, perfect for summer nights



Approved pets only,All utilities tenant responsibility



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

