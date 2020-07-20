All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 1036 Debbie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
1036 Debbie Avenue
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:07 PM

1036 Debbie Avenue

1036 Debbie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1036 Debbie Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated town home in Essex! A must see!
3 BD/1BA and 1,240 Square Feet of living space! Family friendly community, tucked away from high traffic.
Close to transportation and commuter routes, shopping, restaurants, Baltimore County Cox Point Park with fishing peers and boat ramps, lots of ducks home, and so much more~
Freshly painted throughout, gorgeous eat in kitchen, large master with walk in closet, two spacious additional bedrooms, basement with washer and dryer and plenty of storage! Beautiful backyard featuring a designer patio, perfect for summer nights

Approved pets only,All utilities tenant responsibility

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1698
OR
call the number below !

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Debbie Avenue have any available units?
1036 Debbie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 Debbie Avenue have?
Some of 1036 Debbie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Debbie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Debbie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Debbie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Debbie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Debbie Avenue offer parking?
No, 1036 Debbie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1036 Debbie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 Debbie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Debbie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1036 Debbie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Debbie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1036 Debbie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Debbie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Debbie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Cheap PlacesEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College