Amenities
1 Helmsman Ct, Baltimore, MD 21221 - Beautifully Renovated End-Unit Townhome in Water-Privileged Community in Essex! Features Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite, opening to Breakfast Room and Spacious Living/Dining Room leading to the Private Back Yard.Updated Powder Room on Main Level. Upper Level features 3 Generously Sized Bedrooms, Renovated Full Hall Bath. Master with Walk-in Closet. Home features Updated Windows for Energy Efficiency.Large Unfinished Basement, Great for Additional Storage. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Located minutes to Grocery, Shopping, Multiple Parks, Restaurants, Water & Marinas, minutes to I-95 and Easy Access to the City. Vouchers Warmly Welcomed. 2+ Year Lease preferred.
