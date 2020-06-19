All apartments in Essex
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1 Helmsman Ct,

1 Helmsman Court · (240) 403-0400
Location

1 Helmsman Court, Essex, MD 21221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Helmsman Ct, · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Helmsman Ct, Baltimore, MD 21221 - Beautifully Renovated End-Unit Townhome in Water-Privileged Community in Essex! Features Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite, opening to Breakfast Room and Spacious Living/Dining Room leading to the Private Back Yard.Updated Powder Room on Main Level. Upper Level features 3 Generously Sized Bedrooms, Renovated Full Hall Bath. Master with Walk-in Closet. Home features Updated Windows for Energy Efficiency.Large Unfinished Basement, Great for Additional Storage. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Located minutes to Grocery, Shopping, Multiple Parks, Restaurants, Water & Marinas, minutes to I-95 and Easy Access to the City. Vouchers Warmly Welcomed. 2+ Year Lease preferred.

(RLNE5814255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Helmsman Ct, have any available units?
1 Helmsman Ct, has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Helmsman Ct, have?
Some of 1 Helmsman Ct,'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Helmsman Ct, currently offering any rent specials?
1 Helmsman Ct, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Helmsman Ct, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Helmsman Ct, is pet friendly.
Does 1 Helmsman Ct, offer parking?
No, 1 Helmsman Ct, does not offer parking.
Does 1 Helmsman Ct, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Helmsman Ct, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Helmsman Ct, have a pool?
No, 1 Helmsman Ct, does not have a pool.
Does 1 Helmsman Ct, have accessible units?
No, 1 Helmsman Ct, does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Helmsman Ct, have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Helmsman Ct, does not have units with dishwashers.
