Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

9605 TORINO ROAD

9605 Torino Road · (888) 860-7369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9605 Torino Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Dorsey Search

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 72 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love living in this community and townhome. Close to 29, everything is a short drive away. Shopping is just down the road and dining out in Columbia is less than a fifteen minute drive. This home offers a cute office space on the lower level, for those working from home. Just up the first flight of steps is your living area, cooking and place to just take it easy. Great way to separate the office from home relaxing. All of the bedrooms are on the top floor, lots of room, lots of closet space. This home is a must see on your list. Garage is attached on the lower level and separate from the office space. Entry from the front side of the property brings you into the lower level first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9605 TORINO ROAD have any available units?
9605 TORINO ROAD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9605 TORINO ROAD have?
Some of 9605 TORINO ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9605 TORINO ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9605 TORINO ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9605 TORINO ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9605 TORINO ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 9605 TORINO ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9605 TORINO ROAD offers parking.
Does 9605 TORINO ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9605 TORINO ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9605 TORINO ROAD have a pool?
No, 9605 TORINO ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9605 TORINO ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9605 TORINO ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9605 TORINO ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9605 TORINO ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9605 TORINO ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9605 TORINO ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
