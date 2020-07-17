9605 TORINO ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You will love living in this community and townhome. Close to 29, everything is a short drive away. Shopping is just down the road and dining out in Columbia is less than a fifteen minute drive. This home offers a cute office space on the lower level, for those working from home. Just up the first flight of steps is your living area, cooking and place to just take it easy. Great way to separate the office from home relaxing. All of the bedrooms are on the top floor, lots of room, lots of closet space. This home is a must see on your list. Garage is attached on the lower level and separate from the office space. Entry from the front side of the property brings you into the lower level first.