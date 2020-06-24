9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths garage townhome in sought after Dorsey Crossing in Ellicott City . Kitchen with granite counter tops, center island and stainless steal appliances. Trex deck off dinning room with view of pond and open space. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Lower level family room with walkout. The community is within walkable distance to parks, shopping and restaurants. Close to commuter routes. Condo Association maintains grass & landscaping. Pets case by case with a pet deposit. No smokers.