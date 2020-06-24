All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated April 16 2020 at 9:15 AM

9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92

9507 Liverpool Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9507 Liverpool Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Dorsey Search

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths garage townhome in sought after Dorsey Crossing in Ellicott City . Kitchen with granite counter tops, center island and stainless steal appliances. Trex deck off dinning room with view of pond and open space. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Lower level family room with walkout. The community is within walkable distance to parks, shopping and restaurants. Close to commuter routes. Condo Association maintains grass & landscaping. Pets case by case with a pet deposit. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 have any available units?
9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 have?
Some of 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 currently offering any rent specials?
9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 is pet friendly.
Does 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 offer parking?
Yes, 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 offers parking.
Does 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 have a pool?
No, 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 does not have a pool.
Does 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 have accessible units?
No, 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 does not have accessible units.
Does 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9507 LIVERPOOL LN #92 does not have units with air conditioning.
