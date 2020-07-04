8754 MANAHAN DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Owner wants to keep the basements (separate unit)for storage purposes. Only two upper levels are for rent.Newly renovated three bed rooms townhouse with two and half bathroom in very nice neighborhood. New paint, New hardwood floor. New bathrooms. BEAUTIFUL NATURE backyard facing the woods. QUIET neighborhood that is kids and dog friendly. PRIME LOCATION!!MAJOR ROUTES: less than 5 minutes away from route 29 100 and 40GROCERY: less than 5 minutes away from long gate shopping center(Target Safeway Barnes&Noble) route 40 shopping centers (HomeDepo Giant Lotte and H-Mart)ENTERTAINMENT: less than 5 minutes away from Old Town Ellicott City less than 10 minutes away from Columbia Mall and Merriweather Concert HallRESTAURANTS: Over fifty 4 star plus yelp review restaurants including some of the best Korean Food in the area.MAJOR CITY: 20 minutes to Baltimore and 40 minutes to DC (10 minutes away from Dorsey Station for Marc Train).