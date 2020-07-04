All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
8754 MANAHAN DRIVE
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

8754 MANAHAN DRIVE

8754 Manahan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8754 Manahan Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Owner wants to keep the basements (separate unit)for storage purposes. Only two upper levels are for rent.Newly renovated three bed rooms townhouse with two and half bathroom in very nice neighborhood. New paint, New hardwood floor. New bathrooms. BEAUTIFUL NATURE backyard facing the woods. QUIET neighborhood that is kids and dog friendly. PRIME LOCATION!!MAJOR ROUTES: less than 5 minutes away from route 29 100 and 40GROCERY: less than 5 minutes away from long gate shopping center(Target Safeway Barnes&Noble) route 40 shopping centers (HomeDepo Giant Lotte and H-Mart)ENTERTAINMENT: less than 5 minutes away from Old Town Ellicott City less than 10 minutes away from Columbia Mall and Merriweather Concert HallRESTAURANTS: Over fifty 4 star plus yelp review restaurants including some of the best Korean Food in the area.MAJOR CITY: 20 minutes to Baltimore and 40 minutes to DC (10 minutes away from Dorsey Station for Marc Train).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE have any available units?
8754 MANAHAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
Is 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8754 MANAHAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8754 MANAHAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College