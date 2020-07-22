All apartments in Ellicott City
8566 COLTRANE COURT
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

8566 COLTRANE COURT

8566 Coltrane Court · No Longer Available
Location

8566 Coltrane Court, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
media room
Immaculate end unit villa, in active adult 55+ community. Age appropriate ammenities and activities abound. Main floor master suite, laundry and entry. Gleeming hardwood floors, dream kitchen with upgrades galore, including pull out cabinet drawers, lots of extra storage, stainless steel appliances, double oven. Recent kitchen upgrades to include expanded island, double sink, new faucet, wine fridge,custom pantry, granite, 5 burner gas cooktop, garbage disposal, built in microwave, fridge with bottom drawer. Seat in master bath shower. Separate water closet. Height adjusted toilets and sinks. Beautiful plantation shutters on main level. Upgraded lighting/chandeliers, under cabinet and accent lighting. Whole house sound system including outdoors space. Spacious deck overlooking quiet garden setting. Spacious closets, including walk ins, and abundant storage spaces. Surround sound theater quality sound system in club/rec room. Fully finished lower level perfect for overnight guests. A great community! Also for sale! See listing - MDHW268166.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8566 COLTRANE COURT have any available units?
8566 COLTRANE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 8566 COLTRANE COURT have?
Some of 8566 COLTRANE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8566 COLTRANE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8566 COLTRANE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8566 COLTRANE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8566 COLTRANE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 8566 COLTRANE COURT offer parking?
No, 8566 COLTRANE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8566 COLTRANE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8566 COLTRANE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8566 COLTRANE COURT have a pool?
No, 8566 COLTRANE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8566 COLTRANE COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 8566 COLTRANE COURT has accessible units.
Does 8566 COLTRANE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8566 COLTRANE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8566 COLTRANE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8566 COLTRANE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
