8566 COLTRANE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible media room

Immaculate end unit villa, in active adult 55+ community. Age appropriate ammenities and activities abound. Main floor master suite, laundry and entry. Gleeming hardwood floors, dream kitchen with upgrades galore, including pull out cabinet drawers, lots of extra storage, stainless steel appliances, double oven. Recent kitchen upgrades to include expanded island, double sink, new faucet, wine fridge,custom pantry, granite, 5 burner gas cooktop, garbage disposal, built in microwave, fridge with bottom drawer. Seat in master bath shower. Separate water closet. Height adjusted toilets and sinks. Beautiful plantation shutters on main level. Upgraded lighting/chandeliers, under cabinet and accent lighting. Whole house sound system including outdoors space. Spacious deck overlooking quiet garden setting. Spacious closets, including walk ins, and abundant storage spaces. Surround sound theater quality sound system in club/rec room. Fully finished lower level perfect for overnight guests. A great community! Also for sale! See listing - MDHW268166.