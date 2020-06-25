8483 Frederick Rd

Amenities

Old Ellicott City at its finest! This home was NOT impacted by either flood and is not inside the flood plain. Walking distance to all of the shops, restaurants, and historic landmarks that Old Ellicott City has to offer! This home has been completed renovated and features a modern kitchen, hardwood floors, and beautiful craft finishes. Freshly painted and ready to rent immediately, this home has a large master bathroom with double vanity and waterfall shower head. The homeowners have upgraded just about everything inside this home! Spend time relaxing on the spacious porch or walk down to the shops and enjoy the most historic site in Howard County, Maryland!