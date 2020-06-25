All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 8483 Frederick Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
8483 Frederick Rd
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

8483 Frederick Rd

8483 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8483 Main Street, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Old Ellicott City at its finest! This home was NOT impacted by either flood and is not inside the flood plain. Walking distance to all of the shops, restaurants, and historic landmarks that Old Ellicott City has to offer! This home has been completed renovated and features a modern kitchen, hardwood floors, and beautiful craft finishes. Freshly painted and ready to rent immediately, this home has a large master bathroom with double vanity and waterfall shower head. The homeowners have upgraded just about everything inside this home! Spend time relaxing on the spacious porch or walk down to the shops and enjoy the most historic site in Howard County, Maryland!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8483 Frederick Rd have any available units?
8483 Frederick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
Is 8483 Frederick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8483 Frederick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8483 Frederick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8483 Frederick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 8483 Frederick Rd offer parking?
No, 8483 Frederick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8483 Frederick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8483 Frederick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8483 Frederick Rd have a pool?
No, 8483 Frederick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8483 Frederick Rd have accessible units?
No, 8483 Frederick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8483 Frederick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8483 Frederick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8483 Frederick Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8483 Frederick Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College