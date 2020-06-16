8314 Sunset Drive 1

Amenities
Spacious Ellicott City Apartment - Property Id: 11565
Certified Lead Free.
Spacious first floor apartment with a separate entrance with
a covered patio; in a duplex home.
Spacious front and back yards.
The Duplex sits on over 1/2 acre of land.
It is located in a nice and quiet neighborhood, close to Route 100.
Features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and a bonus room. Freshly painted. Restored hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Bathroom off the bedrooms is newly renovated. Newly updated kitchen, with a new kitchen island featuring a dishwasher. The bonus room is off the dining room and kitchen separated by a single French door. The room is carpeted with a bathroom and separate entrance to the back yard. Washer and dryer provided inside the apartment. There is a circular driveway for parking.
School District:
Waterloo Elementary School
Ellicott Mills Middle School
Howard High School
No Pets Allowed
