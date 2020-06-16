All apartments in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, MD
8314 Sunset Drive 1
8314 Sunset Drive 1

8314 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8314 Sunset Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Ellicott City Apartment - Property Id: 11565

Certified Lead Free.

Spacious first floor apartment with a separate entrance with
a covered patio; in a duplex home.
Spacious front and back yards.
The Duplex sits on over 1/2 acre of land.
It is located in a nice and quiet neighborhood, close to Route 100.

Features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and a bonus room. Freshly painted. Restored hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Bathroom off the bedrooms is newly renovated. Newly updated kitchen, with a new kitchen island featuring a dishwasher. The bonus room is off the dining room and kitchen separated by a single French door. The room is carpeted with a bathroom and separate entrance to the back yard. Washer and dryer provided inside the apartment. There is a circular driveway for parking.

School District:
Waterloo Elementary School
Ellicott Mills Middle School
Howard High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/11565
Property Id 11565

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5784442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8314 Sunset Drive 1 have any available units?
8314 Sunset Drive 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 8314 Sunset Drive 1 have?
Some of 8314 Sunset Drive 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8314 Sunset Drive 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8314 Sunset Drive 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8314 Sunset Drive 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8314 Sunset Drive 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 8314 Sunset Drive 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8314 Sunset Drive 1 does offer parking.
Does 8314 Sunset Drive 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8314 Sunset Drive 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8314 Sunset Drive 1 have a pool?
No, 8314 Sunset Drive 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8314 Sunset Drive 1 have accessible units?
No, 8314 Sunset Drive 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8314 Sunset Drive 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8314 Sunset Drive 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8314 Sunset Drive 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8314 Sunset Drive 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
