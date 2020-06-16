8314 Sunset Drive 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious Ellicott City Apartment - Property Id: 11565



Certified Lead Free.



Spacious first floor apartment with a separate entrance with

a covered patio; in a duplex home.

Spacious front and back yards.

The Duplex sits on over 1/2 acre of land.

It is located in a nice and quiet neighborhood, close to Route 100.



Features 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and a bonus room. Freshly painted. Restored hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Bathroom off the bedrooms is newly renovated. Newly updated kitchen, with a new kitchen island featuring a dishwasher. The bonus room is off the dining room and kitchen separated by a single French door. The room is carpeted with a bathroom and separate entrance to the back yard. Washer and dryer provided inside the apartment. There is a circular driveway for parking.



School District:

Waterloo Elementary School

Ellicott Mills Middle School

Howard High School

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/11565

Property Id 11565



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5784442)