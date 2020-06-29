3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large END home! Lower level den/office can be used as 4TH BR with CLOSET! Sliders from large eat in kitchen with 2 pantries to large DECK with retractable awning and stairs to FENCED yard with shed! Stainless steel APPLIANCES will be added prior to occupancy! LR with FP! Hardwood floors in LR & DR! Carpet on 2nd level will be replaced with NEW carpet! Full finished WALKOUT lower level with family room: 9' ceiling height and half bath! Close to shopping & entertainment! Occupancy 6/1! ALL adults must be on lease w/minimum 680+ credit scores! Owners will consider small cat or dog 25# max on case by case basis