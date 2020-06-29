Large END home! Lower level den/office can be used as 4TH BR with CLOSET! Sliders from large eat in kitchen with 2 pantries to large DECK with retractable awning and stairs to FENCED yard with shed! Stainless steel APPLIANCES will be added prior to occupancy! LR with FP! Hardwood floors in LR & DR! Carpet on 2nd level will be replaced with NEW carpet! Full finished WALKOUT lower level with family room: 9' ceiling height and half bath! Close to shopping & entertainment! Occupancy 6/1! ALL adults must be on lease w/minimum 680+ credit scores! Owners will consider small cat or dog 25# max on case by case basis
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have any available units?
3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)