Ellicott City, MD
3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE

3737 Bonnybridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

3737 Bonnybridge Place, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large END home! Lower level den/office can be used as 4TH BR with CLOSET! Sliders from large eat in kitchen with 2 pantries to large DECK with retractable awning and stairs to FENCED yard with shed! Stainless steel APPLIANCES will be added prior to occupancy! LR with FP! Hardwood floors in LR & DR! Carpet on 2nd level will be replaced with NEW carpet! Full finished WALKOUT lower level with family room: 9' ceiling height and half bath! Close to shopping & entertainment! Occupancy 6/1! ALL adults must be on lease w/minimum 680+ credit scores! Owners will consider small cat or dog 25# max on case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have any available units?
3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3737 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

