3700 COLLEGE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking hot tub

Rarely available second level condominium in iconic Greystone in the Historic District of Ellicott City. Once a private academy and school building dating to the mid-19th Century, Greystone converted its use to a luxury condominium building in the ~90s; the first of it~s kind for the bustling town. An attraction all its own, this impressively improved condominium combines the best of maintenance-free living along with the benefit of high-quality features and renovation selections including new contemporary base and wall cabinetry, new stainless-steel appliances, and Marble countertops. The sun-filled floor plan is open and spacious and is highlighted by dramatic ceiling heights and windows, a wood-burning fireplace and a roomy bedroom with a dreamy full bathroom featuring a new double-vanity with Marble counter and an over-sized walk-in shower with Marble tile, surround and spa-like rainfall fixture. Additional amenities include a convenient powder room for guests, full-size stackable washer and dryer in unit, secure building entry with intercom system, elevator, storage locker, private parking, shared courtyard and patio for residents and in walking distance to Historic Main Street, Patapsco River, the Oella Trolley Trail and over 150 miles of biking and hiking trails. This unit is available for sale at $349,000 and also for lease at $1,900 per month.