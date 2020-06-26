All apartments in Ellicott City
3700 COLLEGE AVENUE

3700 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3700 College Avenue, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
hot tub
Rarely available second level condominium in iconic Greystone in the Historic District of Ellicott City. Once a private academy and school building dating to the mid-19th Century, Greystone converted its use to a luxury condominium building in the ~90s; the first of it~s kind for the bustling town. An attraction all its own, this impressively improved condominium combines the best of maintenance-free living along with the benefit of high-quality features and renovation selections including new contemporary base and wall cabinetry, new stainless-steel appliances, and Marble countertops. The sun-filled floor plan is open and spacious and is highlighted by dramatic ceiling heights and windows, a wood-burning fireplace and a roomy bedroom with a dreamy full bathroom featuring a new double-vanity with Marble counter and an over-sized walk-in shower with Marble tile, surround and spa-like rainfall fixture. Additional amenities include a convenient powder room for guests, full-size stackable washer and dryer in unit, secure building entry with intercom system, elevator, storage locker, private parking, shared courtyard and patio for residents and in walking distance to Historic Main Street, Patapsco River, the Oella Trolley Trail and over 150 miles of biking and hiking trails. This unit is available for sale at $349,000 and also for lease at $1,900 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE have any available units?
3700 COLLEGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE have?
Some of 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3700 COLLEGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 COLLEGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
