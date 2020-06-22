All apartments in Ellicott City
3236 Kaiser Dr

3236 Kaiser Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3236 Kaiser Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
A thriving, luxury community in beautiful Ellicott City, Kaiser Parks apartments, features two bedroom apartment homes and three bedroom townhomes. Our homes offer spacious floor plans, custom two-tone paint, and uniquely-styled GE appliances in all kitchens. For your on-the-go lifestyle, Kaiser Park is equipped with a newly renovated cardio center and high-speed internet access. Just minutes away from downtown Historical Ellicott City, you have easy access to eateries, boutique and historical locations.

We are a pet-friendly community, ideally located near many of Howard Countys multi-use parks, where everyone can go to enjoy outdoor adventures. Kaiser Park is located in the renowned and well recognized Howard County, which is known for its nationally rated school districts.

Schedule a tour today and see why Kaiser Park is the place you should call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Kaiser Dr have any available units?
3236 Kaiser Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
Is 3236 Kaiser Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Kaiser Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Kaiser Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3236 Kaiser Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3236 Kaiser Dr offer parking?
No, 3236 Kaiser Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3236 Kaiser Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3236 Kaiser Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Kaiser Dr have a pool?
No, 3236 Kaiser Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Kaiser Dr have accessible units?
No, 3236 Kaiser Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Kaiser Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3236 Kaiser Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3236 Kaiser Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3236 Kaiser Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
