3236 Kaiser Dr

A thriving, luxury community in beautiful Ellicott City, Kaiser Parks apartments, features two bedroom apartment homes and three bedroom townhomes. Our homes offer spacious floor plans, custom two-tone paint, and uniquely-styled GE appliances in all kitchens. For your on-the-go lifestyle, Kaiser Park is equipped with a newly renovated cardio center and high-speed internet access. Just minutes away from downtown Historical Ellicott City, you have easy access to eateries, boutique and historical locations.



We are a pet-friendly community, ideally located near many of Howard Countys multi-use parks, where everyone can go to enjoy outdoor adventures. Kaiser Park is located in the renowned and well recognized Howard County, which is known for its nationally rated school districts.



Schedule a tour today and see why Kaiser Park is the place you should call home!