3223 CLEAR SPRING DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage hot tub yoga

Looking to live in the beautiful Ellicott Crossing community? Look no further, as this end of group home has all of the space and upgrades you could ever want, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Enter the first floor through your front door or from your attached, one car garage. You and your guests have easy parking in the driveway plus additional, first-come, first-served parking spaces throughout the community. The lower level boasts a large rec room equipped with speakers to add your own surround sound equipment for movie nights! This level has a storage closet with rough-ins to add a power room, plus another closet with your tankless water heater and energy efficient HVAC. As you head upstairs, you will be greeted by a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, a large island, breakfast bar, panty, and wine buffet! Talk about counter and cabinet space! Don't forget about your private deck accessed from the kitchen! The kitchen flows into the light-filled living room, which is close to the powder room and stairs leading to the bedroom level. Hardwood flooring in kitchen, living room and front entry. The third floor boasts a large master bedroom with a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and en suite bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. This floor is completed with two more bedrooms, a full hall bathroom, and laundry closet. No pets allowed. Make use of the community playground, and enjoy being within walking distance to groceries, yoga studio, spa, restaurants, and more!