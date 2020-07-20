2129 Bexley Drive

Amenities

Waverly Woods, 3 bedorom 2.5 bath - 2129 Bexley Dr, Woodstock, MD 21163

Howard County, Waverly Woods

3 level Townhouse, 3 bedroom, 2 full baths 2 half baths.

Carpets professionally cleaned, fresh neutral paint, clean, shows very well. kitchen and lower level have bump-out, and kitchen bump out creates sitting area with fireplace, plus large table space, slider to large wraparound deck, very private. Excellent Schools and golf! Don't look any further if you are looking for topnotch Howard County Schools, golf course community...... clean inviting home.

Combination Dining/Living, Kitchen - Country, Kitchen - Eat-In, Kitchen - Table Space, Master Bath(s), Window Treatments, Wood Floors, 1 Fireplace(s), Fireplace - Glass Doors, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Oven/Range-Gas, Refrigerator, Washer, Washer/Dryer Hookups Only, Cable TV Available, Central A/C, Cooling Fuel: Electric, Heating: Forced Air, Heating Fuel: Natural Gas, Hot Water: Natural Gas, Water Source: Public, Sewer: Public Sewer



