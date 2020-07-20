All apartments in Ellicott City
2129 Bexley Drive
2129 Bexley Drive

2129 Bexley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2129 Bexley Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21163

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Waverly Woods, 3 bedorom 2.5 bath - 2129 Bexley Dr, Woodstock, MD 21163
Howard County, Waverly Woods
3 level Townhouse, 3 bedroom, 2 full baths 2 half baths.
Carpets professionally cleaned, fresh neutral paint, clean, shows very well. kitchen and lower level have bump-out, and kitchen bump out creates sitting area with fireplace, plus large table space, slider to large wraparound deck, very private. Excellent Schools and golf! Don't look any further if you are looking for topnotch Howard County Schools, golf course community...... clean inviting home.
Features: Golf Club, Golf Course, Pool - Outdoor, Tennis Courts
Combination Dining/Living, Kitchen - Country, Kitchen - Eat-In, Kitchen - Table Space, Master Bath(s), Window Treatments, Wood Floors, 1 Fireplace(s), Fireplace - Glass Doors, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Oven/Range-Gas, Refrigerator, Washer, Washer/Dryer Hookups Only, Cable TV Available, Central A/C, Cooling Fuel: Electric, Heating: Forced Air, Heating Fuel: Natural Gas, Hot Water: Natural Gas, Water Source: Public, Sewer: Public Sewer

(RLNE4945199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

