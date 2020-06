Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Available Immediately and ALL APPLICANTS MUST HAVE STRONG CREDIT REFERENCE (minimum FICO score of 680). Luxury one garage Town home in Waverly Woods. Over 2700 sq.ft. finished 3 bedrooms &2.5 Baths. Luxury Cherry Cabinet with Island. 2 story huge extension in recreation room and kitchen area. Spacious Sunroom leads to Maintenance free Deck. separate dining area. Hardwood Flooring on Kitchen level.Shows Beautifully. New high end washer, dryer, refrigerator were installed.