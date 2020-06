Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony

Luxurious townhouse located in sought after Waverly Woods featuring spacious living room, formal dining room with chandelier and natural light filtering through the arched windows , eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry and sliding glass doors opening to the deck. The expansive lower level family room boasts a stone gas fireplace. The owner~s suite features a bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Located close to golf course and shopping!