7134 SUSANS PASS

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully appointed end unit town home with a garage that boasts a spacious open floor plan. This home has so much to offer. You will have so many upgrades here. There's a very spacious family room which greets you when you walk into the home. It has a gas fireplace and recessed lighting. You will find beautiful hardwood flooring on the main level that allows for a rich and warm feeling. Some of the updates includes the Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and a kitchen island. The kitchen that opens up to the large dining area. On the other side is the living room that features beautiful hardwood flooring which is all on the main level. This is the perfect layout for entertaining. There is a lovely deck which overlooks an open grassy area and play area. Go upstairs to find the large master suite with a tray ceiling and gorgeous master bath. The perfect set up to make you feel so relaxed. You'll also see the second and third generously sized bedrooms. All of this is near FT Meade, shopping and Routes 32, 100, RT1 with 95 very close by. This lovely home is a NO Pets, NO Smoking and Good Credit Only. The very minimum credit score required for consideration is 650+.