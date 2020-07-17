All apartments in Elkridge
7134 SUSANS PASS
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

7134 SUSANS PASS

7134 Susans Pass · (410) 647-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7134 Susans Pass, Elkridge, MD 21075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully appointed end unit town home with a garage that boasts a spacious open floor plan. This home has so much to offer. You will have so many upgrades here. There's a very spacious family room which greets you when you walk into the home. It has a gas fireplace and recessed lighting. You will find beautiful hardwood flooring on the main level that allows for a rich and warm feeling. Some of the updates includes the Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and a kitchen island. The kitchen that opens up to the large dining area. On the other side is the living room that features beautiful hardwood flooring which is all on the main level. This is the perfect layout for entertaining. There is a lovely deck which overlooks an open grassy area and play area. Go upstairs to find the large master suite with a tray ceiling and gorgeous master bath. The perfect set up to make you feel so relaxed. You'll also see the second and third generously sized bedrooms. All of this is near FT Meade, shopping and Routes 32, 100, RT1 with 95 very close by. This lovely home is a NO Pets, NO Smoking and Good Credit Only. The very minimum credit score required for consideration is 650+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7134 SUSANS PASS have any available units?
7134 SUSANS PASS has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7134 SUSANS PASS have?
Some of 7134 SUSANS PASS's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7134 SUSANS PASS currently offering any rent specials?
7134 SUSANS PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7134 SUSANS PASS pet-friendly?
No, 7134 SUSANS PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elkridge.
Does 7134 SUSANS PASS offer parking?
Yes, 7134 SUSANS PASS offers parking.
Does 7134 SUSANS PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7134 SUSANS PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7134 SUSANS PASS have a pool?
No, 7134 SUSANS PASS does not have a pool.
Does 7134 SUSANS PASS have accessible units?
No, 7134 SUSANS PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 7134 SUSANS PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 7134 SUSANS PASS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7134 SUSANS PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 7134 SUSANS PASS does not have units with air conditioning.
