Well maintained colonial in the heart of Elkridge, Howard County. Home features top of the line kitchen with GE Monogram stainless steel appliances. Dual climate zones for energy efficiency. Open floor plan. Den/Study with custom built in shelves on the main level. Fully finished basement with built in speakers. Plenty of storage space and two car garage. Freshly painted and ready for occupancy.