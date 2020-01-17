All apartments in Eldersburg
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD

6108 Oakland Mills Road · No Longer Available
Location

6108 Oakland Mills Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Income qualification is $43,000 gross yearly. Must have good credit history. Application $30 per adult thru Rentspree link. Recently painted adorable Rancher / Cottage has 3 season sun-room. New central air unit 2018, new roof, ceramic tile bath floor, re-glazed tub & toilet all 2019, water heater 2014 . Washer, dryer, refrigerator electric range& & range-hood exhaust fan are provided appliances. Public water & gravity septic system. Unfinished basement & shed storage. Dogs reviewed case by case basis, Pet deposit TBD. Photo of Dog, veterinary slip rabies certificate required. Carroll County Dog license registry required. Copies of last 2 pay periods showing employer are given to listing agent for owners review.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD have any available units?
6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eldersburg, MD.
What amenities does 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD have?
Some of 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD currently offering any rent specials?
6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD is pet friendly.
Does 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD offer parking?
Yes, 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD offers parking.
Does 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD have a pool?
No, 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD does not have a pool.
Does 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD have accessible units?
No, 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD has units with air conditioning.

