6108 OAKLAND MILLS RD

Amenities
Income qualification is $43,000 gross yearly. Must have good credit history. Application $30 per adult thru Rentspree link. Recently painted adorable Rancher / Cottage has 3 season sun-room. New central air unit 2018, new roof, ceramic tile bath floor, re-glazed tub & toilet all 2019, water heater 2014 . Washer, dryer, refrigerator electric range& & range-hood exhaust fan are provided appliances. Public water & gravity septic system. Unfinished basement & shed storage. Dogs reviewed case by case basis, Pet deposit TBD. Photo of Dog, veterinary slip rabies certificate required. Carroll County Dog license registry required. Copies of last 2 pay periods showing employer are given to listing agent for owners review.