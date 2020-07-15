Apartment List
/
MD
/
eldersburg
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Eldersburg, MD with garages

Eldersburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4248 POOLE RD
4248 Poole Road, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
If your looking for privacy, look no further! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with 1st floor washer and dryer. 2 car garage with door openers and a beautiful 12 x 26 deck. Lawn maintenance included. No smoking.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7356 2nd Ave
7356 2nd Avenue, Sykesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,299
3400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our Website to Schedule a Showing! Minimum Leasing Requirements: $82,800 Gross Annual Household Income with 600+ Credit Scores.
Results within 5 miles of Eldersburg
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,747
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
53 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1700 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
34 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
5 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln
9509 Elizabeth Howe Lane, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2376 sqft
9509 Elizabeth Howe Ln Available 09/01/20 End Unit Townhouse- Owings Miils, MD - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath and 2 Half bath end unit town home located in the Ballard Green Community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10704 Croydon Court
10704 Croydon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2240 sqft
Immediate Occupancy! - Lovely 3 level town home close to schools & shopping. One car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths. Finished basement, deck for entertaining, open floor plan. Well maintained & lots of space. (RLNE3164701)

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1715 DEER PARK ROAD
1715 Deer Park Road, Carroll County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3738 sqft
This large 4 level split with 4 car detached garage is located in picturesque Finksburg on nearly a full acre.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10701 ENFIELD DRIVE
10701 Enfield Drive, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2048 sqft
Spacious end-unit Townhome, immaculate and beautifully cared for in sought after Waverly Woods 3 BR, 2.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
9510 COYLE ROAD
9510 Coyle Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1370 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully accented enhancements define this spacious well maintained second floor large one bedroom with den and one full bathroom condominium. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, bedroom & den.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
9509 MARY GENEVA LANE
9509 Mary Geneva Lane, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2577 sqft
Beautiful end unit Luxury Home in Ballard green neighborhood. Close to all major routes, Malls and Restaurants. Community has a pool and clubhouse, elementary school a walk away. Spacious house with a one car garage and a backyard.

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
10232 Harvest Fields Dr
10232 Harvest Fields Drive, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3866 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous Colonial home - Property Id: 295981 What a unique beauty! A remarkable home built with love by the owners. This Georgian Colonial offers 4BR, 3.5BTH with garage.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Reisterstown
106 Persimmon Circle
106 Persimmon Circle, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Beautiful Garage Townhouse With Open Concept Floor Plan - Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, sliders to deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining friends and family. Huge lower level family room with sliders to patio.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10561 OLD ELLICOTT CIRCLE
10561 Old Ellicott Circle, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2390 sqft
Beautifully maintained & spacious end townhouse. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, & island.
Results within 10 miles of Eldersburg
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
32 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,584
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
8 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,238
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
15 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
47 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,147
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
24 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
39 Units Available
Wilde Lake
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,697
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
City Guide for Eldersburg, MD

"I hear the distant thunder-hum, / Maryland! / The Old Line's bugle, fife, and drum, / Maryland!" (- Official State Song of Maryland)

Eldersburg is a town in Carroll County, Maryland. The population is around 30,530, and it’s only a short distance from our nation’s capitol, Washington D.C. It’s a fantastic place to live for people who commute to D.C. or nearby Sykesville for work. Residents love it because it’s a quaint and historic area. There are free concerts outdoors in Eldersburg Town Park every week and it’s set in the midst of the beautiful, rolling farmland of Maryland.

Having trouble with Craigslist Eldersburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Eldersburg, MD

Eldersburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Eldersburg 2 BedroomsEldersburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEldersburg 3 BedroomsEldersburg Apartments with Balconies
Eldersburg Apartments with ParkingEldersburg Apartments with PoolsEldersburg Apartments with Washer-DryersEldersburg Cheap Places
Eldersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsEldersburg Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDParkville, PAGlenn Dale, MDNew Freedom, PACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MD
Forest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDDamascus, MDFort Meade, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDLeisure World, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College