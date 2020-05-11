All apartments in Edgewood
678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE

678 Yorkshire Drive
Location

678 Yorkshire Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/31!** June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Great 3 bedroom 1 full 2 half bath home available! NEW carpet and paint throughout! Kitchen has BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! French doors lead to deck with stairs leading down to your rear yard. Lower level is WALK OUT LEVEL and has 2 separate living areas. Master bedroom has a private half bath and a private access to the shared full bath. Come see today! Professionally managed. Pets OK case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

