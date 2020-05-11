678 YORKSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**FREE RENT THROUGH 5/31!** June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Great 3 bedroom 1 full 2 half bath home available! NEW carpet and paint throughout! Kitchen has BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! French doors lead to deck with stairs leading down to your rear yard. Lower level is WALK OUT LEVEL and has 2 separate living areas. Master bedroom has a private half bath and a private access to the shared full bath. Come see today! Professionally managed. Pets OK case by case.