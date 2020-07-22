325 Redbud Rd

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils range

3 Bed, 1.5 Bath home - To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: All

Appliances Included: Ref/range

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



(RLNE5295132)