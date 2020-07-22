All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:44 PM

325 Redbud Rd

325 Redbud Road · No Longer Available
Location

325 Redbud Road, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed, 1.5 Bath home - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: All
Appliances Included: Ref/range
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5295132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Redbud Rd have any available units?
325 Redbud Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 325 Redbud Rd have?
Some of 325 Redbud Rd's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Redbud Rd currently offering any rent specials?
325 Redbud Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Redbud Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Redbud Rd is pet friendly.
Does 325 Redbud Rd offer parking?
No, 325 Redbud Rd does not offer parking.
Does 325 Redbud Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Redbud Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Redbud Rd have a pool?
No, 325 Redbud Rd does not have a pool.
Does 325 Redbud Rd have accessible units?
No, 325 Redbud Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Redbud Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Redbud Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Redbud Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 325 Redbud Rd has units with air conditioning.
