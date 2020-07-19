3097 RAKING LEAF DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nice EOG just waiting for you! Home backs to trees w/stream. Updated kitchen & bathrooms, 9' ceilings, large deck w/stairs off kitchen. Master Bedroom w/vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet w/shelving and Master Bath. Fourth bedroom/ Office/ Playroom in lower level with full bath. Family room in LL with recessed lighting and slider to back yard. Two assigned parking spaces in front of house plus adjoining visitor spots. Tenants may activate security system, if desired. Verizon FIOS available. EACH tenant 18 or older must complete application on Long & Foster web site and pay non-refundable application fee of $55 with credit card. No paper applications/ money orders/ or checks! Go to longandfoster.com to apply.***Appointments require at least 6 hour notice due to animals on property.