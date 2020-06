Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Vouchers consideredBeautiful 3 bedroom townhome in the West Shore neighborhood of Edgewood boasts new carpet and paint and an eat-in kitchen (Dining set included) The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. A finished lower level provides additional living space with a pellet fireplace plus a full bath (possible 4th bedroom option)and a laundry/storage area featuring a full-sized washer/dryer. Enjoy the outdoor space on a deck with a open space view and fenced yard.Proof of renter~s insurance required within 30 days of occupancy.Application Qualifications: no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check..Landlord conducts quarterly inspections. No Smoking/No pets.