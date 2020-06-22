1838 Grempler Way

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom end-of-group townhome just off Pulaski Hwy in Edgewood! Open living/dining area offers a convenient bath and plenty of room to relax or entertain! Bright kitchen boasts generous cabinet storage with an electric range. Comfortable upper-level bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Spacious lower level leads to a brand new rear deck with large yard and privacy fence! *price subject to 18-month lease term*
Less than 5 minutes from Edgewood Shopping Village shops and amenities
Convenient to Pulaski Hwy and I-95 commuter routes
Just a short walk from community playground and basketball courts
Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/
(RLNE5202422)