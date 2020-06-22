1838 Grempler Way

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning playground basketball court bathtub range

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground

Spacious 3 bedroom end-of-group townhome just off Pulaski Hwy in Edgewood! Open living/dining area offers a convenient bath and plenty of room to relax or entertain! Bright kitchen boasts generous cabinet storage with an electric range. Comfortable upper-level bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Spacious lower level leads to a brand new rear deck with large yard and privacy fence! *price subject to 18-month lease term*



Less than 5 minutes from Edgewood Shopping Village shops and amenities

Convenient to Pulaski Hwy and I-95 commuter routes

Just a short walk from community playground and basketball courts



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5202422)