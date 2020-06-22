All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

1838 Grempler Way

1838 Grempler Way · No Longer Available
Location

1838 Grempler Way, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
Spacious 3 bedroom end-of-group townhome just off Pulaski Hwy in Edgewood! Open living/dining area offers a convenient bath and plenty of room to relax or entertain! Bright kitchen boasts generous cabinet storage with an electric range. Comfortable upper-level bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Spacious lower level leads to a brand new rear deck with large yard and privacy fence! *price subject to 18-month lease term*

Less than 5 minutes from Edgewood Shopping Village shops and amenities
Convenient to Pulaski Hwy and I-95 commuter routes
Just a short walk from community playground and basketball courts

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5202422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 Grempler Way have any available units?
1838 Grempler Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1838 Grempler Way have?
Some of 1838 Grempler Way's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 Grempler Way currently offering any rent specials?
1838 Grempler Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 Grempler Way pet-friendly?
No, 1838 Grempler Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1838 Grempler Way offer parking?
No, 1838 Grempler Way does not offer parking.
Does 1838 Grempler Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1838 Grempler Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 Grempler Way have a pool?
No, 1838 Grempler Way does not have a pool.
Does 1838 Grempler Way have accessible units?
No, 1838 Grempler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 Grempler Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1838 Grempler Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1838 Grempler Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1838 Grempler Way has units with air conditioning.
