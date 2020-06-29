1402 Clearview Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

Absolutely wonderful single family home in well cared for neighborhood convenient to commuting paths, shopping, restaurants, APG, and schools. Fabulous wood burning stove in living room, large kitchen, magnificent fenced yard with large trees. First floor master bedroom. Second/possible third bedroom upstairs. (Or second bedroom with office or super large walk in closet). Kitchen boasts modern appliances with traditional wood cabinetry. All season porch/family room with incredible light is perfect for relaxing or would make a great playroom! Full unfinished basement has great waterproofed recreation space and full size washer/dryer. Pets considered on a case by case basis. 625 TransUnion, good rental history and verifiable income. TEXT Wendy at 443-417-5056 with any questions or to schedule a tour