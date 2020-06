Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently renovated Townhouse. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Updated appliances. All new flooring and fresh paint. NOTE: All adult applicants over the age 18 must apply. Long and Foster Leasing Standard requires a minimum of 600 middle credit score and an annual household yearly income of $45,500 to qualify. All applications must be submitted online. Please make all inquiries via email and I will respond with all information.