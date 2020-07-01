All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 1307 Clover Valley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
1307 Clover Valley Way
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

1307 Clover Valley Way

1307 Clover Valley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1307 Clover Valley Way, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Edgewood 21040 condo for rent - Property Id: 238667

***JUST REDUCED*** $950 per month . AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent. Located in Woodbridge Condominium near Aberdeen Proofing Grounds. Address is 1307-H Clover Valley Way, Edgewood, MD 21040. Living room, separate dinning, kitchen with counter dinning, in-unit washer and dryer, beautiful earth tone color transitions, enough parking for multiple vehicles, etc...Absolutely, no pets!

BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY, DON'T MISS IT. NEW CARPET!!! WORK WITH CREDIT ISSUES. NEW APPLIANCES. BRAND NEW CARPETS

Tenant subscribes to BGE and pays for electricity. Tenant also makes payment for trash pickup, water and sewer through landlords condo and homeowners associations. Amount to be determined at time of lease up.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238667
Property Id 238667

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5621624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Clover Valley Way have any available units?
1307 Clover Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1307 Clover Valley Way have?
Some of 1307 Clover Valley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Clover Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Clover Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Clover Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Clover Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1307 Clover Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Clover Valley Way offers parking.
Does 1307 Clover Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 Clover Valley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Clover Valley Way have a pool?
No, 1307 Clover Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Clover Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 1307 Clover Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Clover Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Clover Valley Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Clover Valley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 Clover Valley Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with BalconyEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College