1307 Clover Valley Way

Edgewood 21040 condo for rent - Property Id: 238667



***JUST REDUCED*** $950 per month . AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.



Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent. Located in Woodbridge Condominium near Aberdeen Proofing Grounds. Address is 1307-H Clover Valley Way, Edgewood, MD 21040. Living room, separate dinning, kitchen with counter dinning, in-unit washer and dryer, beautiful earth tone color transitions, enough parking for multiple vehicles, etc...Absolutely, no pets!



BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY, DON'T MISS IT. NEW CARPET!!! WORK WITH CREDIT ISSUES. NEW APPLIANCES. BRAND NEW CARPETS



Tenant subscribes to BGE and pays for electricity. Tenant also makes payment for trash pickup, water and sewer through landlords condo and homeowners associations. Amount to be determined at time of lease up.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238667

No Pets Allowed



