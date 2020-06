Amenities

FREE RENT THROUGH 8/15! Remaining August rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Wow! Check out that water view! Come see this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath townhome in the West Shore community! New carpet and paint throughout! Stainless steel appliances! Master bedroom has private access to the full bath! Deck has been freshly stained! Walk out basement leads to a cement patio and your tree lined rear yard for added privacy! Don't wait, this one won't last!