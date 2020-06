Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool hot tub tennis court

Stunning end unit South River Colony Landings townhome. This home has been lovingly cared for and upgraded to an open concept with style and grace. Beautifully remodeled throughout including opening the main living area, gourmet kitchen with large island, granite counters where you will enjoy gathering and cooking. Large Master Suite with walk in closet and spa-like bath to retreat two other nice sized bedrooms. Lower level familyroom with fireplace and open to backyard that spills out into an expansive Open Space. Close to community pool with tot lot and tennis courts. Close walk to shops, post office and restaurants.