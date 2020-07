Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Welcome home to 818 Mildred Ave located in the super convenient community of Gray Manor Homes ! This beautiful home was recently renovated and features 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms. The finished basement features great space with a full bathroom. The backyard is fenced in with an oversized 1 car parking pad and plenty of on-street parking! Vouchers Welcomed. Pets on a case-by-case basis.