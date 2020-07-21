All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

7805 Kavanagh Rd

7805 Kavanagh Road · No Longer Available
Location

7805 Kavanagh Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom Town Home in Dundalk - Property Id: 239011

Beautifully remodeled townhome located in a residential community in the Baltimore County School District. The property features 3 bedrooms and 1.25 baths. This home has been freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout. Separate living room and dining room areas. Remodeled kitchen- NEW everything. NEW stainless-steel appliances: full sized refrigerator, microwave and gas stove. Walkout to rear fenced parking area. Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on second floor. Finished basement features a flush and carpeting. Separate utility room in basement includes washer and dryer for tenant convenience and use. Central Air Conditioning. Gas heating. No pets. Move in ready for your family! Security deposit required. Application fee applies. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239011
Property Id 239011

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5621776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 Kavanagh Rd have any available units?
7805 Kavanagh Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7805 Kavanagh Rd have?
Some of 7805 Kavanagh Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 Kavanagh Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Kavanagh Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Kavanagh Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7805 Kavanagh Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7805 Kavanagh Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7805 Kavanagh Rd offers parking.
Does 7805 Kavanagh Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7805 Kavanagh Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Kavanagh Rd have a pool?
No, 7805 Kavanagh Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7805 Kavanagh Rd have accessible units?
No, 7805 Kavanagh Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 Kavanagh Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7805 Kavanagh Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
