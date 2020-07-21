7805 Kavanagh Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

3 Bedroom Town Home in Dundalk - Property Id: 239011



Beautifully remodeled townhome located in a residential community in the Baltimore County School District. The property features 3 bedrooms and 1.25 baths. This home has been freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout. Separate living room and dining room areas. Remodeled kitchen- NEW everything. NEW stainless-steel appliances: full sized refrigerator, microwave and gas stove. Walkout to rear fenced parking area. Bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on second floor. Finished basement features a flush and carpeting. Separate utility room in basement includes washer and dryer for tenant convenience and use. Central Air Conditioning. Gas heating. No pets. Move in ready for your family! Security deposit required. Application fee applies. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment to see your new home 410-668-8309.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239011

Property Id 239011



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5621776)