625 48th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom townhome in Baltimore County with central air and rear parking pad! Covered front porch opens into a spacious living area with hardwood floors and neutral paint. A separate dining room leads to a bright and updated kitchen featuring granite counters and glass tile backsplash. Hardwood floors continue throughout the bedrooms and the full bath has a combination tub/shower. Finished basement includes a separate laundry area with full-size washer/dryer.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5202853)