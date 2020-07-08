625 48th St

Amenities
3 bedroom townhome in Baltimore County with central air and rear parking pad! Covered front porch opens into a spacious living area with hardwood floors and neutral paint. A separate dining room leads to a bright and updated kitchen featuring granite counters and glass tile backsplash. Hardwood floors continue throughout the bedrooms and the full bath has a combination tub/shower. Finished basement includes a separate laundry area with full-size washer/dryer.
Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/
