All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 625 48th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
625 48th St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

625 48th St

625 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

625 48th Street, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom townhome in Baltimore County with central air and rear parking pad! Covered front porch opens into a spacious living area with hardwood floors and neutral paint. A separate dining room leads to a bright and updated kitchen featuring granite counters and glass tile backsplash. Hardwood floors continue throughout the bedrooms and the full bath has a combination tub/shower. Finished basement includes a separate laundry area with full-size washer/dryer.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5202853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 48th St have any available units?
625 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 48th St have?
Some of 625 48th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
625 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 48th St pet-friendly?
No, 625 48th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 625 48th St offer parking?
Yes, 625 48th St offers parking.
Does 625 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 48th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 48th St have a pool?
No, 625 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 625 48th St have accessible units?
No, 625 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 625 48th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 48th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College