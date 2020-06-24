Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county
3503 Sollers Point Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3503 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Dundalk! - 3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Close to Bullneck Creek
Many close parks nearby
Inner Harbor close by
Pets: APPROVED ONLY
To see this property contact us:
Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1698
OR
call the number below !
(RLNE4804725)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county have any available units?
3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dundalk Rent Report
.
Is 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county currently offering any rent specials?
3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county pet-friendly?
Yes, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county is pet friendly.
Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county offer parking?
No, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county does not offer parking.
Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county have a pool?
No, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county does not have a pool.
Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county have accessible units?
No, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county have units with dishwashers?
No, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county have units with air conditioning?
No, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Similar Pages
Dundalk 1 Bedrooms
Dundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with Parking
Dundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Middle River, MD
Chillum, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College