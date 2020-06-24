All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county

3503 Sollers Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

3503 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Dundalk! - 3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Close to Bullneck Creek
Many close parks nearby
Inner Harbor close by

Pets: APPROVED ONLY

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1698
OR
call the number below !

(RLNE4804725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county have any available units?
3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county currently offering any rent specials?
3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county pet-friendly?
Yes, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county is pet friendly.
Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county offer parking?
No, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county does not offer parking.
Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county have a pool?
No, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county does not have a pool.
Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county have accessible units?
No, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county have units with dishwashers?
No, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county have units with air conditioning?
No, 3503 Sollers Pt Rd Baltimore county does not have units with air conditioning.
