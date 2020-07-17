All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3475 McShane Way

3475 Mcshane Way · (443) 540-7466
Location

3475 Mcshane Way, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3475 McShane Way · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Cozy 2 Bedroom Dundalk Home w/ Parking Pad - Cozy two-bedroom Dundalk home boasts spacious living areas and hardwood floors throughout. Main level features sunny living room, separate dining area, and kitchen with sleek stainless steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets, and fenced backyard & parking pad access! Upper level offers two bedrooms with vintage accents, accompanied by full bath for ultimate convenience. Partially finished basement with full-size washer and dryer!

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Dave at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.540.7466 or email dschneider@baymgmtgroup.com

BMG Property Management Information
http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5890949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3475 McShane Way have any available units?
3475 McShane Way has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3475 McShane Way have?
Some of 3475 McShane Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3475 McShane Way currently offering any rent specials?
3475 McShane Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3475 McShane Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3475 McShane Way is pet friendly.
Does 3475 McShane Way offer parking?
Yes, 3475 McShane Way offers parking.
Does 3475 McShane Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3475 McShane Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3475 McShane Way have a pool?
No, 3475 McShane Way does not have a pool.
Does 3475 McShane Way have accessible units?
No, 3475 McShane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3475 McShane Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3475 McShane Way does not have units with dishwashers.
