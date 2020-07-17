3475 McShane Way

Amenities

Cozy 2 Bedroom Dundalk Home w/ Parking Pad - Cozy two-bedroom Dundalk home boasts spacious living areas and hardwood floors throughout. Main level features sunny living room, separate dining area, and kitchen with sleek stainless steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets, and fenced backyard & parking pad access! Upper level offers two bedrooms with vintage accents, accompanied by full bath for ultimate convenience. Partially finished basement with full-size washer and dryer!



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Dave at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.540.7466 or email dschneider@baymgmtgroup.com



