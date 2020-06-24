All apartments in Dundalk
2737 MOORGATE ROAD

2737 Moorgate Road · No Longer Available
Location

2737 Moorgate Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in STANBROOK. Home features new carpet, freshly painted and stainless steel appliances. Off street parking for 2 cars

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD have any available units?
2737 MOORGATE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD have?
Some of 2737 MOORGATE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 MOORGATE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2737 MOORGATE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 MOORGATE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2737 MOORGATE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2737 MOORGATE ROAD offers parking.
Does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2737 MOORGATE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2737 MOORGATE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2737 MOORGATE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2737 MOORGATE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
