Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2737 MOORGATE ROAD
2737 Moorgate Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2737 Moorgate Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in STANBROOK. Home features new carpet, freshly painted and stainless steel appliances. Off street parking for 2 cars
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD have any available units?
2737 MOORGATE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Dundalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD have?
Some of 2737 MOORGATE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 2737 MOORGATE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2737 MOORGATE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 MOORGATE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2737 MOORGATE ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dundalk
.
Does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2737 MOORGATE ROAD offers parking.
Does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2737 MOORGATE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2737 MOORGATE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2737 MOORGATE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 MOORGATE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2737 MOORGATE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
