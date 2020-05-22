All apartments in Dundalk
1950 Dineen Drive
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:04 AM

1950 Dineen Drive

1950 Dineen Drive · (410) 288-8333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1950 Dineen Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1950 Dineen Drive · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/3 Bedroom Renovated 3 Level Townhouse with Parking Pad! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom, 3 Level Townhouse. Located in nice neighborhood. New Carpet. New flooring in Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen. Freshly painted. Brand new Kitchen. Finished room in the basement that could be 3rd Bedroom. Parking Pad for off street parking. Covered front porch. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE4788895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Dineen Drive have any available units?
1950 Dineen Drive has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 Dineen Drive have?
Some of 1950 Dineen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Dineen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Dineen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Dineen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 Dineen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1950 Dineen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1950 Dineen Drive does offer parking.
Does 1950 Dineen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 Dineen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Dineen Drive have a pool?
No, 1950 Dineen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1950 Dineen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1950 Dineen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Dineen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 Dineen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
