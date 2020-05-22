1950 Dineen Drive

Amenities

2/3 Bedroom Renovated 3 Level Townhouse with Parking Pad! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom, 3 Level Townhouse. Located in nice neighborhood. New Carpet. New flooring in Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen. Freshly painted. Brand new Kitchen. Finished room in the basement that could be 3rd Bedroom. Parking Pad for off street parking. Covered front porch. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE4788895)