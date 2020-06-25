All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 1810 Kinship Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
1810 Kinship Rd
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

1810 Kinship Rd

1810 Kinship Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1810 Kinship Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dundalk Single Family Home - 2 bedroom - Property Id: 121626

For the best living, choose 1810 Kinship Road, offering affordable two bedroom single family home for rent in Dundalk, MD.

The updated spacious single family home opens up to a beautiful community. This home entails an in-home washer and dryer set in the basement. Central air conditioning, gas heat, and fully equipped stainless steel kitchen with energy-efficient appliances - the list of quality and convenient amenities goes on.

Enjoy an unbeatable location with shopping, dining, and recreation only minutes away.

This homes living quarters are all on 1 floor - 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom

-Section 8 accepted
-Online Rental Payments
-Pet Friendly
-Energy-Efficient Appliances
-Central Air Conditioning & Gas Heat
-Fully Equipped Kitchen
-Washer & Dryer
-Near Public Transportation & Schools

Call Brandi directly: 443-857-0144
Showing hours are 9 am - 3:30 pm Monday - Friday
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121626
Property Id 121626

(RLNE4885922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Kinship Rd have any available units?
1810 Kinship Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Kinship Rd have?
Some of 1810 Kinship Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Kinship Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Kinship Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Kinship Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Kinship Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Kinship Rd offer parking?
No, 1810 Kinship Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Kinship Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 Kinship Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Kinship Rd have a pool?
No, 1810 Kinship Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Kinship Rd have accessible units?
No, 1810 Kinship Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Kinship Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 Kinship Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College