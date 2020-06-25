1810 Kinship Rd

Amenities
Dundalk Single Family Home - 2 bedroom - Property Id: 121626
For the best living, choose 1810 Kinship Road, offering affordable two bedroom single family home for rent in Dundalk, MD.
The updated spacious single family home opens up to a beautiful community. This home entails an in-home washer and dryer set in the basement. Central air conditioning, gas heat, and fully equipped stainless steel kitchen with energy-efficient appliances - the list of quality and convenient amenities goes on.
Enjoy an unbeatable location with shopping, dining, and recreation only minutes away.
This homes living quarters are all on 1 floor - 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom
-Section 8 accepted
-Online Rental Payments
-Pet Friendly
-Energy-Efficient Appliances
-Central Air Conditioning & Gas Heat
-Fully Equipped Kitchen
-Washer & Dryer
-Near Public Transportation & Schools
Call Brandi directly: 443-857-0144
Showing hours are 9 am - 3:30 pm Monday - Friday
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121626
Property Id 121626
(RLNE4885922)