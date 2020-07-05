Rent Calculator
Home
/
District Heights, MD
/
6807 ELMHURST STREET
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:54 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6807 ELMHURST STREET
6807 Elmhurst Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6807 Elmhurst Street, District Heights, MD 20747
District Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET have any available units?
6807 ELMHURST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
District Heights, MD
.
Is 6807 ELMHURST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6807 ELMHURST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 ELMHURST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in District Heights
.
Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET offer parking?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET have a pool?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET have accessible units?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
