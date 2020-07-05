All apartments in District Heights
Find more places like 6807 ELMHURST STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
District Heights, MD
/
6807 ELMHURST STREET
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:54 PM

6807 ELMHURST STREET

6807 Elmhurst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
District Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6807 Elmhurst Street, District Heights, MD 20747
District Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET have any available units?
6807 ELMHURST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in District Heights, MD.
Is 6807 ELMHURST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6807 ELMHURST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 ELMHURST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in District Heights.
Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET offer parking?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET have a pool?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET have accessible units?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6807 ELMHURST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6807 ELMHURST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr
District Heights, MD 20747
Walker Mill Apartments
1296 Rochell Ave
District Heights, MD 20747

Similar Pages

District Heights 3 BedroomsDistrict Heights Apartments with Parking
District Heights Apartments with PoolDistrict Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
District Heights Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MD
North Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University